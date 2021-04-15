Leslie Ann Park, 58, passed away at home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the company of her husband, Tym; daughter Rachael; and longtime friend and nursing colleague Shannon Malloy.
Leslie is and will be forever missed by her family and many friends. The cause of death was cancer.
Leslie was an adventurous soul. Growing up in a military family with its frequent cross-country car camping trips, moving from one base to another, and car camping trips across the country to visit East Coast relatives, Leslie got an early taste of adventure and the thrill of exploring places she hadn’t been before. Leslie loved an adventure, but she always went prepared. Part of her preparedness involved having a camera close at hand, and she filled one photo album after another, documenting her life’s adventures.
Leslie credited her 1987 appendectomy for her nursing career. At that time, Leslie possessed very well-developed social skills and instincts in need of a career. Her surgery at Gritman Memorial Hospital in Moscow exposed her to a nurse’s world, and gave her a path forward. Did Leslie choose nursing or did nursing choose Leslie? Whatever the answer, she enjoyed a 28-year nursing career, mostly at Gritman Medical Center, but also at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and a stint as the administrator of the CHAS Health Clinic in Lewiston. As a nurse at Gritman Medical Center, Leslie worked the medical/surgical unit; home health and hospice; the intensive care unit; and the emergency department; and as a nurse/administrator she served as the director of home health and hospice, the emergency department and as house supervisor. It was, however, as an ER/trauma nurse that all of Leslie’s talents — social, clinical, team-player, ability to maintain boundaries between work and home — were best used and most appreciated by her colleagues and patients.
Mom instilled in her children the notion that life is a journey. It didn’t matter how fast you got from point A to point B as long as you enjoyed the ride and filled it with experiences along the way. What this meant in practice was stopping at every single historical road marker sign along the way, much to her children’s dismay. A day’s travel to the coast could quickly become a two-day event. But that was Mom. She knew the importance of stopping and seeing what the world had to offer. Whether it was a school break or just a mental health skip-school day, Mom would pack up the car and hit the road with us kids. These adventures took the family to the Oregon Coast, swimming in the Snake River at Ilya Dunes below Lower Granite Dam and camping in teepees and dressing as mountain men for a weekend or a week. We have great memories of exploring the Pacific Northwest.
Mom would always insist that there was plenty of learning to be had outside of school, and whenever she’d take us out of school, we’d see she was right. The journey of Lewis and Clark became real as Mom drove us along their path across Oregon. The culture of the area was revealed to us as we stopped to visit museums and watch fish swim through the locks at Bonneville Dam. We spent our nights staring at the stars and listening to coyote howls in the wilds of Idaho after spending the day biking along the Trail of the Hiawatha. Even when car problems halted a trip, Mom kept a smile on her face. It was all a part of the journey. One breakdown near Catalado Mission resulted in our family spending a night in a teepee for the first time.
Even after we had graduated from college and moved away, Mom continued to share her love of a good adventure with us. Now our adventures took place in Arizona, Maine, Montana or wherever else her children might be living at that time. It was impressive how she could find all the historical places to visit or a winery to stop at. There was never any rush; we would get there when we got there.
Leslie is survived by her mother and father, Joan and Bill Alley; her two brothers, John (Cathy) and Jeff (Malka) Alley; husband Tym; sons Charlie (Julie) and Liam Park; daughter Rachael Park; granddaughter Jolene Park; nieces Jessica (Bob Seymour) Leahy and Heather Alley; nephews Thomas, J.D. and Joshua Alley, and Kevin (Kytra) and Nikolai Leahy; and grandnephew Kalvin Leahy. Leslie was preceded in death by her older sister, Mikell.
The Park family would like to thank the following for the care they provided Leslie during her cancer years, 2009-2020: John S. Visger, MD, Melanie K. Bergman, MD, the Gritman Medical Center Emergency Department, Kindred Hospice nurses Lisa Bradetich and Julia Parker, and Leslie’s hospice care team, Joanne DeMacon, Shelley Frei, Marilyn Heckendorn, Ava Lilly, Shannon Malloy and Connie Powell.
Obituaries can be many things, but rarely are they a complete story of an individual’s life. That being the case, Leslie’s family decided to post a more complete account of her life on a webpage. Leslie’s life story can be found at leslieannpark.com.