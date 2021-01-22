Leslie Ann Bowman passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Montana.
She was born April 7, 1980, to Tom and Delores Bowman in Grangeville. Leslie graduated from Prairie High School in 1998. She went on to graduate from Baker College in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. After graduation, she became manager of Taco John’s in Grangeville. She worked at Taco John’s for almost 20 years.
In late 2020, she left her job to move to Coram, Mont., to be with “the love of her life.” She was a very determined individual, always trying new things that brought her great joy.
She is survived by her sons, Tristan and Ryan MacAdams; her partner, Ron Lake, of Coram, Mont.; her parents, Tom Bowman, of Cottonwood, Delores Bowman and Ron Funke, of Grangeville; sisters Stefanie Hays (Bryan), of Grangeville, Amanda Bowman (Beau), of Clarkston, and Jackie Cheever (Jamie), of Donnelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.