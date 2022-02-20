Lesley V. Ritz

Lesley Virginia Minnette Ritz (Nettie) passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 99 years of age in Gainesville, Ga., where she had been living with her daughter, Arlene Ritz (Blaise Box). She died from complications of a stroke.
Lesley was born Jan. 7, 1923, in St. Regis, Mont., to Fred and Elizabeth Wilson Minnette. Her family moved to Clarkston when she was 6 years old, and she graduated from Clarkston High School in 1941. Lesley then moved to San Diego and married Robert Ritz of Lewiston on Nov. 15, 1941, in Yuma, Ariz. She worked at an aircraft plant in San Diego during World War II. Lesley and Bob returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston valley after the war.
They were blessed with two children, William and Arlene. She worked for JCPenney, from which she retired in 1981. They enjoyed camping and traveling until Bob died in 1991. In 2014, she moved to Georgia to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Francis and Leo Minnette, husband and son. Lesley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, daughter-in-law Sharon Ritz, granddaughters Darcy Henderson (Percy) and Mindy Ritz, grandson Michael Box, and nephew Jim Minnette (Mary Jayne). She has two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Taylor.
Lesley will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Normal Hill Cemetery. There will only be a graveside service.