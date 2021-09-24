Leroy ‘Roy’ Ernest Gordon II

Leroy “Roy” Gordon II, 49, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
He was born May 9, 1972, to Leroy and Gaitha Gordon, in Lewiston. His mom passed away when he was just 9 months old. His dad later married and Roy enjoyed his younger years with siblings Mary, Mick, Charlie, Travis and Ginger. In Roy’s later teens, his dad married Jeanette Anderson and he gained another sister, Dezarae. His fondest memories were hunting and fishing with his dad and siblings, and causing trouble with his brothers.
In 1997, Roy married Jennifer Stone and in 2004 they welcomed their son, Caleb, his pride and joy. He even cut an out-of-state fishing trip with his best friend two days short so he could get home because he missed his boy with a passion. Three years later, in 2007, their daughter, Paige, was born, a love that could never be replaced. He enjoyed so many things with his in-laws, especially hunting, golfing and just spending time together. He was truly a family man. Roy and Jennifer later divorced.
In 2016, Roy met Kim Stricker (Gordon) and it was love at first sight. He swept her off her feet. He opened his arms and heart to her and her two children, Kendall and Kenzie Hawkes. He taught Kim and Kendall how to hunt, and even helped them get their first deer. Actually, he did that for a lot of people. With permission from all four kids, he pulled off the most amazing proposal with the help of loved ones. Roy and Kim married Sept. 8, 2018, with all of their family and friends present.
Roy spent his free time hunting, fishing, playing softball, boating and more than anything, talking. He would talk a stranger’s ear off if he could. He would give his shirt off his back for a complete stranger, and would drop everything for anyone in need. He had an amazing way of making people laugh even in the hardest of times, and gave the best hugs whether you wanted one or not.
Roy worked several years at Schwan’s where he made friends with his many customers, even enjoyed dinners with some, but most of all it’s where he met his best friend, Jason Brown. They were inseparable, even when Roy didn’t have the brightest ideas. At the time of his passing, Roy was a delivery driver with Fedex Express and again co-workers were more like family.
Roy was a smartass and inappropriate most of the time, but he was the biggest teddy bear. It wasn’t uncommon to see him shed a tear or two while watching soap operas or Hallmark Christmas movies with his wife. He had the best heart and always wanted what was best, especially for his kids. His infectious smile and loud voice will be incredibly missed.
Roy was preceded in death by his birth mother, Gaitha; mother-in-law Debbie Stricker; grandma Betty Teigen; aunt Doreen Longfellow; and uncle Bob Teigen.
There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Airport Park in Lewiston. Food will be provided. A softball tournament fundraiser will be held at the same location, which will include raffle/auction items, and all proceeds will go to Roy’s wife and children.