LeRoy Bartol Weber, 97, of Colton, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 11, 1924, in Uniontown to George and Kathryn (Lightfield) Weber, and grew up in Uniontown and Colton where he attended school. LeRoy married Gertrude “Trudy” Druffel on Nov. 26, 1946, in Colton and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this week. They made their home on their family farm outside of Colton, where LeRoy farmed and ranched his entire life. Even in his later years following retirement he was a part of the harvest team with his family.
LeRoy loved woodworking and had his own shop following their move into Colton in 1991, where he built many beautiful items for family and friends including cabinets, hutches, tables, stools and so much more. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad with Trudy. LeRoy loved his family and spending time together as he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather throughout his life. He was a parishioner at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree. LeRoy also belonged to the Colton Grange for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Trudy, at their home in Colton; his children, Joan (Greg) Moser, of Genesee; Bernie (Marie) Weber, of Fernwood, Idaho; Jerry (Sheyanna) Weber, of Colton; Marty (Judy) Weber, of Colton; Pat Weber, of Colton; his daughter-in-law, Diane Weber, of Pullman; his sister, Esther Frei, of Clarkston; his sister-in-law, Imogene Weber, of Colton; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. LeRoy was preceded in death by two sons, Tom and Frank Weber.
The rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Vault interment will be held following the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.