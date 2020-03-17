Leonard Wassmuth

Leonard J. Wassmuth, 89, of Grangeville, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born Aug. 9, 1930, to Clarence (Clem) Wassmuth and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Wassmuth at home in Greencreek, delivered by Dr. Orr.
He met the love of his life, Bonnie Goeckner, and they married in 1952. They moved to Grangeville in 1959 and began their future together, raising two daughters, Shirley and Sheri.
During his lifetime, Leonard farmed, worked at Jordan Motors, Madison Lumber, farmhanded for Edna Bailey, Inland Lumber in Mount Idaho, then Idapine Mills for 33 years.
Leonard and Bonnie purchased and ran Len’s Self Service Laundry from 1972-98.
In his spare time, he mowed lawns and enjoyed “puttering” in his garage with woodwork and mechanics. He was always down to go fishing with friends or family.
He never missed his Monday and Wednesday “wrastlin” show.
Leonard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going for drives and counting all the deer along the way. He also enjoyed giving the great-grandkids rides on the lawnmower and he would make numerous trips around the yard with a big smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bonnie; three sisters; and six brothers.
He is survived by brother Tony; sister Liz; daughters Shirley (Mike) Alkire and Sheri Wassmuth; grandchildren Alicia (Guy) Ellibee, Brian (Nicki) Gortsema, Christi (Adam) Sonnen, Shayla Kaschmitter and Shaydn Wassmuth; great-grandchildren Brock, Brandon, Bridget (Dusty), Eric, Cole, Cora, Haylee, Lilly McKinley; great-great-grandchildren Rylie and Remi; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville, then everyone is welcome back to the church for dinner.
