Leonard Michael Wallace was born July 18, 1993, to parents Mike and Sissy Wallace, of New Meadows, Idaho. He very sadly passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his parents’ residence in New Meadows.
Lenny was an adventurer who loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and any activity that included hanging out with his family and friends. Leonard spent many hours boating on the river and was becoming quite the jet boat driver, thanks to his father. He was also one hell of a bait boy. There was not a thing that Lenny couldn’t do and he was pretty great at anything he tried.
He was phenomenal on a snowmobile; there wasn’t a jump or a slope he wouldn’t hit. He was a hard worker; there wasn’t a piece of machinery he couldn’t operate. He was loved by so many people, his huge smile could make anyone’s day better. Leonard could walk into any room and brighten the mood with his goofy personality. Leonard was a friend to everyone he met; his kindness and compassion always let you know he was truly interested in how you were and there was never a doubt that he would do anything for anyone. He was a small-town boy at heart who loved his community and friends.
Leonard graduated from Meadows Valley High School, where he was a great athlete who enjoyed all sports. He had worked for Brundage Mountain and the Star News for the last two years; he loved what he did and the people he worked with.
Leonard is survived by his parents, Mike and Sissy Wallace; four sisters, Jayjay, Julia, Jessie and ShawnDale Wallace; two brothers, Justin and Shadyn; and his grandfather, Leonard Wallace Sr., whom he was named after and had a very special bond with. Leonard was preceded in death by his grammy, Sheryl (Kay) Wallace; great-great-grandmother Dessie P. Holloway; grandmother Clara P. Holloway; great-uncle Fred and great-aunt Bessie Rayne, whom he loved dearly. He also had many nieces and nephews who loved him beyond words, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. He will forever be missed and loved by so many people.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Meadows Valley High School. The family asks that you jot down a memory or special moment that you remember so the guest speaker can read them, so that family can cherish your memories as well as theirs.
Masks will be required, so please bring one so we can celebrate Leonard.