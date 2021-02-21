Beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Leonard “Len” Lee Lunders Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
On Aug. 3, 1945, Len was brought into this world by his loving parents, Leonard and Gwen Lunders. Even as a child, Len’s intelligence, wit, ingenuity and sense of humor was evident.
As a young adult, he moved to California to build a business with his uncle. This business venture stimulated his intellect and innovation. It was a chance meeting at a party which made his life complete. Len was chivalrous and Sandy exuberant. Less than a year later, Len and Sandy married.
During the ’70s, they moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston area where they joined Len’s father in the family business, Bob and Len’s Floor Covering. Leonard, Gwen, Len and Sandy ran the business until their respective retirements.
Len was fortunate to have been close to his parents. He spent ample time visiting with them. After the passing of Len’s mother, Len and Leonard spent several days a week going out for a meal, taking road trips or just spending time together reminiscing.
Though his business brought a sense of accomplishment, it was Len’s friends and family who brought joy into his life. He was innately a homebody but also could talk your ear off if given the chance. He had friends too numerous to mention here but he did share a special bond with Kristy Lee, developed since childhood.
Though Sandy is fiercely independent, Len always found ways to care for her in a manner she appreciated. He was forever grateful to Sandy for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Len loved accompanying them on the piano while they sang. He never missed a chance to watch his grandchildren in school activities or on the playing field. He took his family on numerous adventures including mushroom hunting and rides on the lawnmower. It could also be difficult to stop him from gushing over the prowess of his family.
Len had many hobbies and ideas, though more than a few were set aside for another, much to the bemusement of his family. However, every hobby showed off his intelligence, astonishing creativity and artistic flair. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and glaringly encapsulates Len’s eccentric, loving personality.
He is survived by his father, Leonard Lunders Sr; wife, Sandra Joan; sister, Linda (Lonnie Fuhrman) and Terri Lunders; children, Dennis (Jeanne) Wallace, Donna Kelly, Bonnie (Kevin) Cleveland and Jacob Lunders; grandchildren, Christopher (Lindsey) Kelly, Cassandra (Nicole) Cleveland, Matthew Kelly, Heather (Mark) Cleveland, Kevin (Brittany) Cleveland and Monica Flores; and great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Dylan, Kinsleigh, Alex, Kora, Nash and Jacob.
Len joins his mother, Mary Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hughes Lunders; uncle, Louis “Lou” Lunders; and grandson, Dennis Flores.
Gone too soon, but never forgotten. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.