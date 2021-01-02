Leonard Jakich

Leonard “Lenny” Jakich passed away peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
He was born March 15, 1937, in Rock Springs, Wyo. Lenny spent his childhood in Rock Springs until moving to Salmon, Idaho, at the age of 16 to live with his grandparents and two uncles. After graduating from Salmon High School, Lenny attended the College of Idaho on a boxing scholarship. He was an NCAA silver medalist, and he graduated with a degree in elementary education.
It was at the College of Idaho that Lenny met his future wife, Yvonne Pea. During his early years of teaching, he taught in both Fruitland, Idaho, and Clarkston. In 1969, Lenny and Yvonne moved back to Salmon to make their home on the family ranch for 45 years until moving to Lewiston in 2015. Lenny and Yvonne had three daughters Stacey, Wendy and Charlene.
While living in Salmon, Lenny earned a master’s degree in school administration. In addition to being both a teacher and elementary principal, Lenny enjoyed many years of coaching wrestling. He was a member of the Idaho Education Association, St. Charles Catholic Church, the Search and Rescue Association and the Elks. He and his family maintained the family ranch for several years and enjoyed the many challenges and adventures that came with running it, hence the phrase, “What is said on the ranch, stays on the ranch.”
When Lenny wasn’t working, he loved fishing, hunting, camping and playing golf. He especially enjoyed spending time at hunting camp with his son-in-law, Bill Merrigan, and “the boys.” After retiring, Lenny and Yvonne spent the past 20 years “snowbirding” in Yuma, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leno and Anna Jakich; his sister, Barbara; and brother Cyril. Lenny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne Jakich; his daughters, Stacey (Bill) Merrigan, of Imbler, Ore., Wendy (Randy) Krall, of Lewiston/Buhl, Idaho, and Charlene (Robert) Jakich-Kunze, of Moscow; grandchildren Kacie (Merrigan) Sauer, Riley Merrigan, Ava Jakich-Kunze, Daxter Jakich-Kunze, Nia Jakich-Kunze, Bryce Krall and Brianna (Krall) Thomason; and great-grandchildren James Jr. Sauer and Jamie Sauer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held in Salmon, Idaho, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Salmon Education Foundation/Lynch Center, care of Allen Accounting, P.O. Box 1227, Salmon, ID 83467.