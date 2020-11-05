Leonard Alva Peel, 84, went home to the Lord Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. He died from natural causes.
Len was born to Alva Franklin Peel and Sammie G. Carlock Peel on July 7, 1936, in Holland, Ark. As a child he attended grade schools at Holland, Ark., Long Beach, Calif., and Forest Grove, Ore. He attended high schools at Livingston, Calif., and Forest Grove, Ore., where he graduated in 1954.
Len joined the U.S. Army in 1954 at the age of 17. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam War, as well as serving in other countries. Len was proud to be an American and valued his time in service to his country. His dedication is documented in his medal and award history. A highly decorated veteran, Len received the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart medal multiple times. In addition to these medals, he received many other medals and recognition awards for his military service.
After being discharged from the Army, Len continued his commitment to the armed forces of the United States by serving in the Army National Guard until his retirement.
Len met and married Millie Harding in California. She brought four children into the marriage, whom Len dearly loved. Len and Millie had one child together during their marriage. They were later divorced.
Len moved to Santa, Idaho, in 1971 and worked at various agricultural, woodland and logging-related jobs; as a U.S. Postal Service employee, as well as serving the community as a Benewah County deputy sheriff.
Len met Arlene Y. Davis Bainbridge during a Fraternal Order of Eagles event in St. Maries and he moved to Orofino shortly after to be closer to Arlene. Len and Arlene were married in 1983 and he became “Papa” to her four girls. The couple resided in Orofino until 1986 when they moved to Lewiston.
Len worked as a correctional officer for the Idaho Department of Correction in Orofino until his full retirement. He also owned a home business, Peel’s Tax Service. Len thoroughly enjoyed meeting the people that sought his tax preparation services.
After retirement, he and Arlene enjoyed many years traveling across the U.S. in their motorhome visiting friends and family, and making new friends along the way.
Always one for enjoying a good story, and often sharing his own, Len was active in many endeavors that called for his expertise and knowledge. As an active member of Orchards Baptist Church, he often would be called to travel on mission trips across the U.S., lending hand and heart wherever needed. Len made it very evident that he placed his faith and hope in Jesus Christ his Savior. Until his eyesight became so diminished that he could no longer read, Len could be found delving into his Bible.
As a “jack of all trades,” Len enjoyed many hobbies. He would happily lend his resources and capabilities to anyone in need and he always had a story to lighten the mood. His sense of humor and enjoyment of life was an inspiration to many.
Len was preceded in death by his parents; his only sibling, a sister, Ola Zell (Peel) Vevle and an uncle, Guy Peel, whom he was very fond of. Len was especially close to two surviving cousins, Barbara Peel and Shelby Pullin in Atwater, Calif.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Arlene in Lewiston; sons Charlie (Monica) Peel of Santa, Idaho, and Leonard F. (aka Buddy) (Liz) Peel of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; daughters Linda Peel (Roy, aka Punk) Michael of Emida, Idaho; Mary Peel Holliman of Lewiston; Denese Peel Gleason of Lewiston; Tami (Dan) Wayt of Orofino; Tracey Vaughan Lago of Somersworth, N.H.; Toni (David) Roehl of Salem, Ore.; and Tara (Victor) Peterson of Salem, Ore. Another child that Len and Arlene invited into their home and love as a daughter is Tammie (Clark) Harris of Colorado Springs, Colo. Len often spoke about his 10 kids and it was evident that he cherished and loved them all.
Along with his wife and children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and those loved ones considered family will greatly miss Len, but all will treasure their memories of time spent with him.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Memorials in Len’s honor may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.