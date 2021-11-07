Leona Marie Johnson

Leona Marie (Richards) Johnson, 93, passed away Wedesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Sun City, Ariz., surrounded by loving family.
Born Aug. 3, 1928, in Woodruff, Kan., to John and Mary (Wiemers) Richards, Leona was the oldest of four daughters. She moved with the family to Nebraska before settling in Nampa. Leona graduated from Nampa High School and attended McPherson College in Kansas where she studied piano and organ.
Leona married Dale Johnson of Nezperce July 29, 1951. They lived on the Camas Prairie family farm, where Leona became an accomplished gardener, cook and baker. She shared her musical talents teaching piano lessons and performing both piano and organ solos for church services and events. Leona was a devoted member of the First Christian Church and her community, participating with numerous clubs and committees.
Leona was preceded in death by husband Dale Johnson (2015). She is survived by daughter Kathy (Robert) Nowierski; son Jerry (Janie) Johnson: five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are not planned at this time. Remembrance donations to your local food bank would delight Leona.