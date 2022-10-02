Leona Margaret Woods, 94, of Lewiston, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, of natural causes, at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1928, in Palouse, to Leo and Beatrice Moore. Leona was full of spunk from the get-go. When a larger boy was picking on her cousin Robert, 7-year-old Leona jumped up on a step and clobbered the bully over the head with her lunch bucket. You didn’t fool with Leona’s loved ones.