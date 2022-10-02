Leona Margaret Woods, 94, of Lewiston, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, of natural causes, at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1928, in Palouse, to Leo and Beatrice Moore. Leona was full of spunk from the get-go. When a larger boy was picking on her cousin Robert, 7-year-old Leona jumped up on a step and clobbered the bully over the head with her lunch bucket. You didn’t fool with Leona’s loved ones.
When she was 14, the family moved to Clarkston. While in high school, she was a member of the glee club and a writer for the school newspaper. She was a proud Bantam, recently attending her 75th class reunion.
On Nov. 8, 1947, Leona married Earl “Jack” Woods Jr. and they had four daughters. In 1958, with the Law family, Jack and Leona built a floating cabin on Hidden Lake. Years of swimming, boating and big family get-togethers ensued. Leona wasn’t afraid to strap on skis and try out the barrel ski jump Jack made. Cabin time also meant lots of laughter with their lake friends, the Madsen and Schoedel families.
Leona was a housewife, and she worked hard to make our house a warm, loving home. The smells of homemade bread, great music playing on the stereo and big hugs, would greet us after school. You could have eaten off of her floors they were so clean. Leona also enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing. Her favorite pastime was playing with her grandchildren. She would chase them around (“Slowly I turn, step by step”), as laughter and screams of delight would fill the house.
Jack and Leona loved to travel and go on cruises. They visited, among other places, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Australia and Europe. After retirement, they spent their summers at Hidden Lake and winters in Borrego Springs, Calif., with their loving snowbird friends.
Leona is survived by her husband of 74 years; her daughters Pam McAlister (Tim), of Lewiston, Connie Paris (George), of Moscow, Vickie Henrie (Monty), of Lewiston, Jackie Haxton (Ron), of Coeur d’Alene; her grandchildren Nicole, Heidi, Nathan, Luke and Cole; and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving grandsons Jason, Matthew and McKenzie, who she is now hugging tightly in heaven.
Leona would say “now don’t make a fuss,” so her family will hold a private celebration of life and she will be laid to rest overlooking her beloved cabin.
Donations can be made to the Shriner’s Children of Spokane, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.