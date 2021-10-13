Leona Mae Mattoon passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Serenity Place in Lewiston.
She was born March 18, 1929, in Kellogg, Idaho, to Arthur Lionel and Anna Mae Myott. She married Ivan Neil Brown on June 25. They had four children. Leona and Ivan divorced in 1966.
Leona worked at J.C. Penney for 30 years, retiring in 1983. Mom married Leonard Painter in 1969, and he passed away in 1980. She married Norman Mattoon in 1981, and he passed away in 1984.
Leona is survived by her children, Nadine (Roy) Eastman, Phil Brown, Karen King (Steven) and Gwen Wormell (Doug); also 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Neil (Patty), and many cousins and dear friends, including Ruby Roberts.
The families of Leona wish to express our sincere appreciation to all of the staff at Serenity Place and the hospice staff for their loving care of Mom. Thank you all so much. Mom could not have been in a better place.
Services are not scheduled at this time.