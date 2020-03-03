Leona J. Ailor, 89, a resident of Deary, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her rural Deary home.
Leona was born Feb. 4, 1931, at Potlatch to Ferris “Shorty” and Eva (Young) Irving. She attended grade school at Avon and graduated from Deary High School in 1948.
Leona married Homer Ailor on Nov. 21, 1948, at Potlatch and the couple made their home at Deary, where they farmed, ranched and raised their family. Homer passed away in 2014.
Leona worked at Gritman Memorial Hospital, now Gritman Medical Center, alongside her lifelong friends, Noreen Lewis and Sally Kramer, from 1968-98 when she retired as a licensed practical nurse. From 1970-72, Leona was in nursing school at Gritman Hospital and received her LPN degree.
Leona loved her family, friends, her flower garden and the Christmas holiday season.
Survivors include her brother, Don Irving, of Lebanon, Ore.; son Larry Ailor (Rebecca), of Deary; and daughters Susan Griffin (Dan), of Deary, Sandra Moran (Jerry), of Spokane Valley, Wash., Lynda Loney (Brent), of Moscow/Deary, and Sally Kramer (Bob), of Potlatch. Leona is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Kevin Ailor, Stephanie Ailor, Jennifer Bogar, Ryan Griffin, Aaron Griffin, Dusty Baumberger, Brittany Dean, Scott Moran, Shaun Moran, Jennifer Magallon and Karrie Monette; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Niah Griffin, Katie and Garrison Bogar, Karmen and Kohen Griffin, Josie Moran, Trey Magellon, Chole Monette, Allison and Liam Ailor.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Deary Community Church, 4981 Highway 8, Deary, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Deary Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 304, Deary, ID 83823 or the Deary Booster Club, P.O. Box 9, Deary, ID, 83823.
A covered-dish meal will be served following the service at the church for family and friends.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.