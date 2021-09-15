Leon Jensen, 71, of Lewiston and formerly Orofino, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Lewiston.
Leon was born March 21, 1950, in Moscow, to Raymond and Valerie Jensen. He was raised on the family farm while attending Moscow High School, where he graduated in 1968.
He attended Idaho State University where he earned his master’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences. While at ISU, he met his first wife, Chris, and mother of his three children, Nick, Angie and Alex.
After owning a small hardware store in Troy, he moved to Lewiston to manage the Albertsons Pharmacy for several years. He later moved to Orofino where he worked and eventually retired from State Hospital North.
In 2004, Leon married Sandy. Together, they had three loves: gardening, antiquing and their grandchildren. They moved from Orofino 18 months ago back to Lewiston, where he lived out his retirement.
When his kids were young, they would camp all over northern Idaho along with his friends of Bill W. In his retirement years, he found a love for collecting trinkets and adding to his knife collection. He developed a passion for working in the yard, woodworking, and, along with his wife, a desire for perfecting their home.
Leon loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, golfing and especially riding four-wheelers with his friends and family. There was never a time that he didn’t have a dad joke. He was always full of laughter and happiness, and it was contagious to those around him. He loved helping his kids with their home improvement projects. It didn’t stop with his kids; Leon lacked the ability to say no to anyone who asked for help, which is why he will be missed by so many. His family finds comfort in knowing that he was deepening his relationship with Christ over the last several years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Jensen, of Lewiston, and her two children, David and Monica; his younger brother, Lyle (Debbie) Jensen, of Asotin; his son, Nick Jensen; daughter Angie (Emmett) Blair; son Alex (Janae) Jensen; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Leon was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond, in 2019; his mom, Valerie, in 2013; and his second wife, Patricia, in 1987.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 6280 Hepton Lane, Lewiston. Please join the family anytime between the hours of 1-4 p.m.