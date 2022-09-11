Leon Alboucq

On Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 88, in a peaceful little camp called “Living Spring,” our dad saddled up his favorite horse, packed up his string and rode up the trail in search of our mom and hopefully some good huntin’ and fishin’.

He was one of the good ones, someone you could always count on when the trail got tough. He was blessed to have a loving wife, somewhat obedient sons, good friends and a life filled with many special adventures. My brother and I were so very fortunate to have had such a great dad to lead us on those adventures. Whether we were in the mountains with the horses, or working at home in the family business, he always found a way to make it fun and maybe even a little educational.