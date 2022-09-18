On Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 88, in a peaceful little camp called “Living Spring,” our dad saddled up his favorite horse, packed up his string and rode up the trail in search of our mom and hopefully some good huntin’ and fishin’.
He was one of the good ones, someone you could always count on when the trail got tough. He was blessed to have a loving wife, somewhat obedient sons, good friends and a life filled with many special adventures. My brother and I were so very fortunate to have had such a great dad to lead us on those adventures. Whether we were in the mountains with the horses, or working at home in the family business, he always found a way to make it fun and maybe even a little educational.
Leon Thomas Alboucq was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Lewiston, to Raymond Alboucq and Bird (Cloninger) Alboucq. He was the oldest of three sons, followed by brothers Jerry (who died as an infant) and Stewart (Buck).
He grew up working in his parents’ general store in the Clarkston Heights. His Uncle Louie Alboucq had a ranch nearby and he enjoyed spending time there. He also loved his time spent with his Aunt Claire and Uncle Jack Rice, where he got his passion for hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was also very close to his mom’s sister, Mary Rosenberg.
Dad’s younger years were filled with work, school, FFA, livestock and cars. He had several “hot rods” in his teen years and went on to race stock cars at the track in Lewiston.
He served in the military in England from 1953 to 1955. Dad married mom, Alice Marie Rinard, or “Dutch” as everyone knows her, on Oct. 14, 1956, in Clarkston. Us boys came along a couple years later, Brad in 1958 and Greg in 1960. My brother and I had the ideal childhood for two boys, with a lot of our time spent either in the mountains with the horses, or at the family cabin at Stentz Springs. Dad was an avid hunter and he enjoyed many, many adventures with his lifelong huntin’ buddies.
Dad was the Fire Chief for Asotin County for many years, as his dad had been. There were “Fire Phones” located in our house and store that rang whenever someone needed to get ahold of the fire department.
Dad and mom retired in 1987 and traveled quite a lot, with several trips to Alaska, and most winters were spent in Arizona. Mom passed in 2001, which was a very difficult time for Dad, but he pressed on. To keep himself busy, he hired on as a deckhand on the Hells Canyon tour boats for many years and spent some time in Alaska working at a fishing guide service. His companion in his later years was Jean Baker, whom he had dated in his youth.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and our mom. He is survived by son Brad (Rhona) Alboucq and their children, Jackie (Ken) Smith and Rob Alboucq; son Greg Alboucq and his children, Lacey (Rob) Christiansen and Tom Alboucq (Amber); along with great-grandchildren Zoey, Sidney and Bennett Christiansen, Tryce and Phoenix Alboucq and Raylee and Regan Smith, Maggie and Adie Smith; and great-great-grandson, Henry Smith.
Dad was a loving husband, terrific father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and we’ll miss him dearly. There will be a service at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.