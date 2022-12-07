Leola Irene Broemeling

She was born July 23, 1935, in Fern, Wis., the oldest of five children born to Horace John Haley and Verna Laylin Haley.
After high school, she moved to Lewiston and became a beautician.
She met and married Ronald Broemeling and raised two sons, Timothy and Patrick.
After her sons started school, she became a cook for the Clarkston School District until she retired.
Never one to stay idle, Leola was an avid volunteer. When her sons were young, she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. After she retired, she volunteered at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, and later for Clarkston Head Start.
Leola was a kind and generous person who loved helping others. She was an excellent cook and baker. Every holiday season, her friends and family would grow excited knowing that she was working hard to create a multitude of cookies, treats and dazzling handmade Christmas ornaments.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald, her son Timothy, her sister Ines, her brothers Duane, Dale, and Dwight, and nephews Donald Rose and Paul Haley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider a donation to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston or the Seattle Ronald McDonald House.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the family home 610 11th St., Clarkston.