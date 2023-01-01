Leo Fredrick Thivierge, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1935, Oswegatchie, N.Y., to Jerry and Myrtle (Finley) Thivierge, and received his education in Hamond Township, N.Y.

Leo married Joan Mary Beebie on Nov. 23, 1957, in Odgensburg, N.Y., They were married for 51 years and Joan passed away Feb. 15, 2009, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.