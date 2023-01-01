Leo Fredrick Thivierge, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1935, Oswegatchie, N.Y., to Jerry and Myrtle (Finley) Thivierge, and received his education in Hamond Township, N.Y.
Leo married Joan Mary Beebie on Nov. 23, 1957, in Odgensburg, N.Y., They were married for 51 years and Joan passed away Feb. 15, 2009, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Dad joined the U.S. Army in 1953 through 1956, and was stationed in Germany. After his time in the Army, he went to work many heavy construction projects across the United States, including the Niagara Falls Project, the Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Ariz., the Bullards Bar Dam near Dobbins, Calif., Rancho Seco Nuclear Power Plant near Ione, Calif., the Lower Granite Dam/Lower Monumental Dam near Clarkston, the Hanford Nuclear Power Plant, Guri Dam in Venezuela, the new floating bridge in Seattle, and the Ohio River Powerhouse.
After retiring in 1997, Dad enjoyed wood working, auto mechanics and he could fix anything.
Leo is survived by daughter Vicky Wall (Allen), son Allen Thivierge (Renee), son James Thivierge, daughter Brenda Evans, daughter Christine Thivierge, daughter Donna Johnson (Tharon), 21 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his wife Joan Thivierge, son Brian Thivierge, daughter Joanne Thivierge, and all of his brothers and sisters.
The family had a private viewing and a service will be in the spring. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic School.