Leo “Butch” Albert Butler, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. He was surrounded by friends and family and the love of those who could not be with him.
Butch was born July 27, 1931, to Floyd and Emma Butler. He is survived by his brother Orville, second spouse Josephine and daughter Sherry.
Born in Canada, he moved to Clarkston in the 1940s. It was in Lewiston, while going to college, that he met Evelyn Wineteer, in the debate program. Following his United States Air Force service in Japan, he married Evelyn and they welcomed their daughter. He became a United States citizen and completed his teaching degree.
His life was full and he appreciated every gift life gave. He was an exceptional teacher and he was also a talented carpenter, farmer, golfer, pilot, traveler and avid backpacker. He was passionate about women’s rights and value; and was a faithful, loyal friend. He was the “love in daddy’s hands” for Sherry and a second father to many. He donated his body to research and requested any donations go to Saint Judes, Doctors Without Borders, or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Butch, from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug., 20, 2022, at 98 Memory Lane Tooele, Utah. Your presence, cards, or letters are welcome. Please make donations of your choice in lieu of flowers.