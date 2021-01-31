Leo “Bud” Virgil Stuk, 71, passed away from heart and breathing complications on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wash.
Leo survived a massive heart attack at 47 years old, so it was a blessing we were given all these extra years with him. He was a loving and kind man and will be very missed by his family.
Leo was born Dec. 10, 1949, to Leo and Dorothy Stuk in Lewiston. He grew up in Nez Perce County in a larger-than-life, fun and loving family as the son of farmers and the oldest boy of seven siblings. He spent a lot of time on the farm enjoying his family and helping in the business. He graduated from Lapwai High School in 1968. He loved sports and held the state record at his school for running the 440 in track. Always the prankster, he once participated in an elaborate plan to place a classmate’s Volkswagen Bug inside the center of a couple of concrete posts. He is notorious for all the mischief and fun he created.
He attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston in 1976 and became certified in Police Officer Training. He enlisted in the Navy and deployed on the USS Roosevelt in 1968-69 and was honorably discharged after his tour to Vietnam because of medical complications from his asthma. He joined the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and later served on the Hanford Patrol in Richland. He became a trusted employee for Traveland RV & Marine in Kennewick and worked there for more than 30 years until his retirement.
Leo had three daughters with his first wife, Cindy, and moved to Richland in 1980. In 1996, Leo married his second wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Davis, in Leavenworth, Wash., and had two children. Leo and Gerry were always teasing and joking around with each other and had a happy 25 years together. Leo loved his family, kids, grandkids and his dogs. He was very loved by all of them. He treated Gerry’s children and grandchildren as his own and they were also fond of him. He was a wonderful and supportive son, brother, husband, dad, papa, uncle, cousin and friend.
He enjoyed many activities in his lifetime, including cooking, fishing, sports (football and wrestling), car racing, arts and crafts (stained glass and string art) and traveling abroad to Australia, Ireland, England, France, Italy and Africa. He was a man of many talents and there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. Leo most enjoyed attending and helping out at all of his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events. He was a tremendous cook and baker and was his happiest when he was in the kitchen cooking up something delicious for his family. He had a lot of fun racing the quarter-mile race tracks in his 1968 Dodge Coronet. He also loved to laugh, joke and kid around, something we all will miss dearly.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Junior and Dorothy Rae Stuk; his grandparents, Leo and May Stuk and Virgil and Bernice Mattson; and his siblings, Paul Stuk, Donny Stuk, and Phil and Scott Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry Stuk; siblings Linda (Steve) Meacham, Steve (Trina) Stuk, Dave (Barb) Stuk, Lisa (Byron) Rudolph, Doug Davis and Connie Davis; brother Paul’s wife, Brenda Stuk; brother Donny’s wife, Lori Stuk; six children, Shannon (Brett) Granlund, Tara Essary, Heather (Nate) Sather, Tawny Osmundson, Pat Osmundson and Tory Peterson; 11 grandchildren, Destiny, Jesse, Austin, Alexus, Iva, Waylon, Tory, Taylor, Peyton, Olivia and Amy; and two great-grandchildren, Tristin and Mercie.
Any remembrances can be directed to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter or the American Heart Association.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.