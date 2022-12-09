Lenore Mae Hill

Lenore Mae Hill, 90 years young, of Grangeville, asked God to take her home and He answered her prayer Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born in Milton-Freewater, Ore., in 1932, to Cecil and Irene Mathias.

Grandma Hill and Rene Meyers were married nearly 25 years and ranched in Oregon for several of those years. They were blessed with two children, Norman and Norene. The family came to Idaho where they happily spent many years on the Shroyer Ranch. After Rene’s death she married Joe Hill and they farmed and ranched on the Camas Prairie.