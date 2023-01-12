Lenny W. Stroup

Jan. 15, 1935 — Jan. 5, 2023
———
Our beloved Lenny passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the age of 87. We are saddened to say goodbye and will fondly remember him as a big man with a tender heart, a booming voice and a hearty laugh. He loved his family immensely, and that included the dogs that shared his home through the years.
Lenny was born Jan. 15, 1935, and he, along with his two sisters and one brother, Sharon, Billye and Larry (deceased), were raised in Idaho and Washington. Golf was an integral part of Lenny’s life that began early as his father, William, was a golf pro. In fact, Lenny went pro right out of high school.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and continued his golf career while in Germany. A lot more happened while in Deutschland, and he returned to the U.S in 1964 with a wife and three children (Hildegard and Ingo, William and Patricia).
Settling into civilian life, Lenny managed several golf courses in the area while mastering his game. He won the Idaho Open in 1973 and, in 1974, he played in the 56th PGA Championship in Winston-Salem, N.C. Through the years, he received several awards, including 1978 Idaho Golf Professional of the Year. He was a lifetime PGA member and served on several area PGA Chapters as president, vice president and secretary-treasurer. In 1999, he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream to visit Scotland and play at some of top golf courses in the world.
Simply put, Lenny loved the game of golf.
As the years progressed, Jeanie brought Mick, Kari (deceased), and his sweet Nelle aka Danelle to the family. There were now three boys and three girls. The Stroup Troop was often referred to as The Brady Bunch, after the series that was so popular back then. There were a lot of teenagers at one time and that made for some exciting times in that household. Each of his children hold special memories of their dad in their hearts.
Jan and Lenny were married 35 years ago. Lenny planned and executed a surprise wedding for them in Wells, Nev., where they were managing a golf club. The entire town was in on the event, and it was quite a night. Together, they operated the Fairview Golf Course for 23 years and, during that time, Lenny was passionate about educating the next generation of golfers. He built the Junior Golf program to where he had more than 100 students each summer. It was immensely gratifying for him to teach these kids and he was a stellar mentor to them. One of his students wrote a tribute to him titled “My Everyday Hero,” thanking him for his patient and caring qualities. Lenny finally retired in 2015 at the age of 80.
A large family is left behind to remember Lenny as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. We believe that he is now happily playing the infinity golf course in the sky with those never-ending fairways. Fore!
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Idaho Junior Golf Foundation in Lenny’s name.