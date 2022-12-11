LeLonnie “Lonnie” Rae (Cramer) Curtis died peacefully at her home Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the age of 74.
Lonnie battled pancreatic cancer for more than two years with an upbeat attitude and a strength that impressed her doctors and family alike. When she was first diagnosed, her goal was to be able to meet her grandson with whom her youngest daughter, Kelsey, was pregnant at the time. Lonnie’s fighting spirit allowed her to be able to see him almost to his second birthday.
Lonnie was born in Lewiston to Stanley and Barbara Cramer on April 17, 1948. She was the oldest of three siblings, and was close with her two younger brothers, Rick and Stanley (“Buster”).
In school, Lonnie was social and was active in drill team and twirling. She was a senior in high school when she met the love of her life, John Curtis, at a popular local teen diner with friends. They married in September of 1966 and began their life together. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past September. John and Lonnie had five children together and raised them in Orofino.
Through the years, Lonnie was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and tending to her plants and flowers. She enjoyed baking and cooking, and she made the best zucchini bread around. She was a fantastic artist and seamstress as well. Lonnie loved picnics, huckleberry picking and fishing.
Lonnie was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young, but as they got older, she worked at various local businesses. She worked in the Orofino High School cafeteria, for Konkolville Hotel and, most recently, for Opportunities Unlimited Inc. She truly enjoyed her time working for OUI and advocating for individuals with disabilities.
When her mother, Barbara (who was her best friend and companion), had a stroke several years ago, Lonnie became devoted to making sure she was taken care of. Throughout her mom’s illness and eventual dementia, Lonnie cared for her and made her a priority, even through her own illness, until her mother’s passing this past February.
Lonnie is survived by her devoted husband, John A. Curtis; children John (Ida) Curtis, Melissa (Ben) Bonfield, Corrina Curtis, Danielle (Jessie) Mier and Kelsey (Bryan) Grieser; grandchildren Zoe (Dillon), Cody (Brittany), Breeze, Dawson, Devarae, Kenadee, Ella, Mia, Jonah, Roman, Henley, Hudsyn and Heston; and great-grandson Jaxson.
Lonnie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Cramer; her mother, Barbara (Brown) Cramer Thomas; stepfather, James Thomas; father-in-law, John Curtis; mother-in-law, Myrtle Curtis; sister-in-law Jacqueline E. Curtis; and nephew Jeramia Cramer.
Lonnie’s family will hold a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Orofino Methodist Church.
Graveside memorial services and picnic to be held in the spring.