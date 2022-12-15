LeLonnie “Lonnie” Rae (Cramer) Curtis died peacefully at her home Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the age of 74.

Lonnie battled pancreatic cancer for more than two years with an upbeat attitude and a strength that impressed her doctors and family alike. When she was first diagnosed, her goal was to be able to meet her grandson with whom her youngest daughter, Kelsey, was pregnant at the time. Lonnie’s fighting spirit allowed her to be able to see him almost to his second birthday.