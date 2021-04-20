Leland “Lee” Bernel McAllister died peacefully at home of natural causes Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Fern, of Yuma, Ariz.; daughter Debi (Gary) McCusker, of Parker, Colo.; son Michael (Jacke) McAllister, of Spokane; he also leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Leland was born July 15, 1936, in Emmett. He later moved to Lewiston, where he attended school and fell in love with Fern Harvey. The two were married in 1954 and remained married for 67 years until Lee’s death. He worked at Potlatch sawmill as a millwright until retiring in 1992 at the age of 56.
Upon retirement, he and Fern moved to 5 wooded acres in St. Maries, where they lived until 2018. At that time, they settled in sunny Yuma.
Lee loved his family and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and loved to camp, especially with a huge bonfire. He was a man of many hobbies and loved to work with his hands. Throughout his life, Lee restored old cars, raced stock cars, rafted, backpacked, bowled and played in a pool league. In later years, he and Fern loved to travel, visiting every state and traveling to many international destinations together. Lee never passed up an opportunity to play pinochle with his family or read a mystery in the sunshine.
He continued to travel and spend time with his family in both Washington and Colo rado until he took ill mid-March 2021. He was hospitalized in Yuma, returned home and had his beloved children nearby in his final days. Lee went to his final rest at home with his beloved wife by his side. He will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family will gather for a private celebration of his life in the future.