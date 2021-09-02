Lela Knight

Lela Pearl (Stanton) Knight, 75, of Clarkston, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Spokane.
She was born in Lewiston on Nov. 19, 1945, to John Stanton and Mag Anderson Stanton. John and Mag divorced, and John later married the love of his life, Leonetta. Lela was one of nine children raised by John and Netti. She attended school in Winchester.
Lela married Marion John Nilson “Jack” in 1965. They had two daughters, Kathleen Moses and Jacqueline Crowe. Jack and Lela later divorced. Lela married Gordon S. George in 1968. Lela and Gordon had three children, Samuel Lee George, Jennifer Dahlin and Christopher George. They were married until his death in 1980.
She met and later married Jack Lee Knight in 1987. While they were married, they adopted their granddaughter, Cassandra Grice. Jack passed in 2011. Lela lived in Kamiah until she moved to Lewiston in 2014. She later moved to Clarkston to be closer to her beloved granddaughter, Cassandra Grice. Cassandra made sure Gram had everything she needed while she lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
Lela is survived by her siblings Marie, Irene, Earl, Kathy, Michael, Beth and Clayton; also her children, Kathleen, Jacqueline, Samuel, Jennifer and Christopher; adopted grand-daughter Cassandra; and a stepson, Ralph, from her husband, Jack Knight. She has 33 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and beloved daughter-in-law Edna Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Darlene; all three husbands; and many nieces and nephews.
Lela was an excellent cook and that was how she shared her love, by feeding you. She always baked her own bread. She took care of us for so many years. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Journey well, (Mom) Grandma Lela.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. A covered-dish dinner will follow.