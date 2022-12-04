Leilani was born in Rupert, Idaho, April 21, 1937, the only child of her parents, Claude H. Sigman and Marguerite (Teddy) Sigman. She was a former Clarkston resident.
In 1943, her parents moved from Southern Idaho to Ellensburg, Wash. Her parents owned and operated a chain of grocery stores (Sigman Food Stores), which grew to 30 stores in the United States and Canada.
Leilani lived a very rich and varied life, and her life reads like a book with many chapters.
She and her parents did not stay in Ellensburg long; they moved to Yakima, and Leilani would remain there until 1960. While in Yakima, Leilani became an accomplished model and dancer. Her first and foremost love was the Arabian horse. Leilani’s parents had brought to the Yakima Valley some of the first Arabian show horses. Leilani would spend the rest of her life being heavily involved in Arabian horses, and pretty much anything having to do with horses.
She was a Toppenish Rodeo Princess, and when she went to Washington State University, she also took her horses with her and was very involved in Hilltop Stables. In 1960, her family sold the grocery stores and moved to Medford, Ore.
During the 1960s and 1970s the family operated the Big Y shopping center in Medford. They also operated a breeding and training center. Leilani continued to show and breed horses all over the United States.
In 1962, Leilani’s only child, Shane, was born. In 1968, she met and married, Kenneth Snyder. For the next 28 years, Leilani and Kenneth had many endeavors, including being co-owners in SWL Western, a tack store, with Leilani’s parents in Monroe, Wash.
Leilani came a full circle in 1979 when she and Kenneth returned to Yakima. They owned and operated a roofing business there for many years. However, the backbone of Leilani and Ken’s relationship was horses. For many years they continued to show and train horses, attending shows all over the United States, with a couple of trips to the U.S. Arabian Nationals in New Mexico.
In 1996, Kenneth passed away. Leilani still maintained a small ranch in Moxee, and then later in Selah, Wash.
In 2001, Leilani married Richard Wilkins, of Wallowa, Ore. Richard had been a lifelong friend of both Leilani and Kenneth. Soon Leilani’s life again made another circle when she and Richard purchased a ranch in Ellensburg. They would continue to live at this ranch, raising horses and growing hay for the next 20 years. And, oh boy, the fun they had traveling and just living life to the fullest. Again, her horses always took center stage.
In 2020, Richard passed away and left Leilani to continue on at the ranch. For the next two years Leilani maintained 22 acres and five head of horses on her own.
Finally, in May of 2022, she decided that she had enough and needed to slow down and put the place up for sale. After suffering a heart attack in August of this year, right after the sale closed, she moved to Selah to be closer to her family. Her last month was spent at Shepherd’s Gate home, in Yakima and once again, she made fast friends.
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, she left us to see what her next adventure would be, and be united with all the horses and friends that went before her.
Leilani is survived by her son, Sigman Shane Snyder (Lori), five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristyn, Sean, Hilary, and Kelly, and seven great-grandchildren.
I would like to thank Debby Nordberg and her staff at Shepherd’s Gate, for the great care my mom received.
No service is planned at this time. A memorial is to be planned in the spring of 2023.
Brookside Funeral Home of Moxee, Wash., is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at brooksidefuneral.com.