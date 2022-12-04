Leilani was born in Rupert, Idaho, April 21, 1937, the only child of her parents, Claude H. Sigman and Marguerite (Teddy) Sigman. She was a former Clarkston resident.

In 1943, her parents moved from Southern Idaho to Ellensburg, Wash. Her parents owned and operated a chain of grocery stores (Sigman Food Stores), which grew to 30 stores in the United States and Canada.