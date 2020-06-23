Lee “Roger” O’Connor, 78, our beloved father, grandfather and brother, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home of Lewiston, because of congestive heart failure.
Roger was born May 20, 1942, in Danbury, Conn., to Roger and Mary O’Connor. He was one of six kids.
Some time after graduating high school, Roger joined the U.S. Army, where he served under the 18th ARTY for two years before being honorably discharged in 1965.
Roger married Susan Lynn Romagnolo in 1966, in Riverside Calif., where they would start their lives together. They had three sons.
He was a mechanic by trade and worked several jobs in California — Larson and Hogue, United Dairymen and Allis & Chalmers. It was while working for Lower Granite Dam that he decided to settle in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He eventually hired on with Twin City Foods. While employed there, he was active in the Teamsters Union, holding various positions in the executive board. He worked for them until they shut down in 2004. After that, he briefly worked for a flagging crew and spent a couple of years working for Renaissance Marine Group before officially retiring.
Roger enjoyed the outdoors, camping, huckleberry picking and panning for gold. He did as much as he could while taking care of Susan, who passed in 2017. They were happily married for 52 years. He lived for his kids and grandkids.
Roger is survived by his sons, Joseph (Michelle), Donald and Brian (Claudia); and his grandchildren, Greyson, Ronan, Halie, Serena, Shae, Cami and Tobin, of Lewiston.
He also is survived by his brothers, Joe (Willa), of Oregon, and Steve (Lorraine), of Mexico and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, sister and two brothers.
Special thanks to the staff of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. June 29 at River City Church of Lewiston, with pastor Brad Bramlet as the officiant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston has been assisting the family.