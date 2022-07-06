Lee Knapik, a loving uncle and lifelong resident of Troy, passed peacefully in his home the morning of Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 56, after his battle with cancer.
Lee is survived by his mother, Janet O’Connor; his brothers, Jerry Wischmeier and Rex Knapik; his sisters, Tammy Falcon and Deanna Knapik; and his nieces and nephews, Cody, Logan, Kara, Chanda, Tyson, Daunte, Jaden and Michael. He is preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) LeRoy Knapik Sr.; and his grandparents, Charlie and Ruby Umbarger, and Frank and Clara Knapik.
Lee was born in Moscow on May 23, 1966, to Janet Umbarger and Bill Knapik. After graduating from Troy High School in 1984, he spent many years driving logging trucks and refrigerated semis across the Pacific Northwest. He followed his dream job for some time, coaching high school football, softball and basketball in Potlatch, Deary and Troy, which became his favorite work. Up until his passing, Lee worked in various leadership positions at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., building team relationships and many of his own friendships across the company.
Lee was devoted to making sure his nieces and nephews had wonder and excitement in their lives. He loved taking them on road trips to visit museums, zoos, restaurants and baseball games. He was always first to take them to new movies, musicals and local events. Outside of that, Lee was an Oklahoma Sooners super fan; he kept up with all manners of sports and participated in the fantasy football league with co-workers and friends. Lee had a passion for life and the experiences it had in store, whether that be focused on a location or the people that came with it. He was always ready to tell a story or crack a joke, always bringing light to a conversation. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 7 at Short’s Funeral Home in Moscow. A burial will follow at the Beulah gravesite in Troy, along with a reception at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, also in Troy. The family encourages attendees to wear their favorite sports team apparel to honor one of Lee’s greatest interests.
In lieu of flowers, donations on Lee’s behalf can be made to the Troy EMS, the Troy High School athletic department or your own local EMS service or school athletic department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.