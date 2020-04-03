Lee was born July 4, 1988, and passed from a heart attack Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Jordan Willig; his mother, Dianna; sister Rose (Travis) Hays; sister Lavonne Nemitz-Maurina; grandmother Ellen Hartloff; aunt Jeannette Hartloff; uncle Darrell; his partner, Michelle, her sons, Matthew Fred and Michael Fred, and her daughter, Makayla Fred; his nieces, Teagan, Haven and Kya; and his nephews, Dominic, Logan and Eli.
He was loved by so many and had many adopted brothers and sisters. He will be greatly missed.
Lee will be cremated and buried up on his grandmother’s and aunt’s property after a barbecue and gathering of his friends and family July 4 on the Clearwater River close to Kooskia. The time hasn’t been set yet.