Lee R. Heath, 90, passed away March 20, 2020, at his home in Lewiston.
He was born Jan. 1, 1930, to Newton and Mildred Heath on a farm near Juliaetta. He was the eighth of 10 children.
Lee attended grade school in Myrtle and Stony Point, graduating from Lapwai High School in 1948. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and upon returning home, he began a long and successful life farming. His passionate love of farming was followed closely by his love for animals.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. He traveled extensively all over the world, two of his favorite trips were to Antarctica and China.
Lee is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sisters Evelyn Evans and Inez Inghram; brother-in-law Kenneth Rugg; and other various relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Flora, Edgar, Gene, Donald, Gordon, Fay and Norma.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice. At his request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to the Humane Society, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston.