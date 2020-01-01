Leatrice H. Fitzgerald, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Jenny, in Federal Way, Wash., where she has lived since 2016.
She was born July 26, 1928, to Earl C. and Helma E. Moody, in Lewiston. She was their only child.
Lee, also nicknamed “Snooky,” graduated from Lewiston High School in 1946, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad.
After graduation, she worked for the telephone company until her marriage to John Francis Fitzgerald at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in Lewiston on May 1, 1949. The two farmed and ranched in Asotin and Garfield counties, and raised two sons, Earl and Jim, and a daughter, Jenny. Lee was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Lee was active in various organizations within the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She belonged to Organization X, Ladies of the Elks, Holy Family Guild, the Altar Society and was a social member of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club, where she played bridge. Lee and her husband enjoyed dancing and took ballroom dancing lessons, practicing most Saturday nights at the Lewiston Elks Club. Lee was well known for her craft of baking pies. She used the crust recipe she inherited from her mother-in-law. In addition, anyone who dropped by the house could be rewarded with a fresh cup of coffee and the from-scratch cinnamon rolls that her family loved.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; son Earl; and parents Earl and Helma.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.