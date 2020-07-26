Leanna Kay Berg

Leanna “Annie” Kay Berg, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Murray, Utah, from pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.
Annie was born Aug. 27, 1943, to Mark and Marie (Hallett) Lawerence in Vancouver, Wash. Throughout her childhood, her family moved around to various cities in northern Idaho and Washington.
Annie married Oda Edison Key Jr. in 1962 and had two daughters, Teresa and Debra. Oda passed away in 1965. Annie then remarried in 1967 to Leonard Clair Berg. Together they have daughter Julia and son Leonard Jr. “Buck.” Annie and Leonard separated in 1983.
Annie worked in health care as a nurse. She graduated in 1966, and went on for additional education and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 1986. Throughout her 45-year career, she worked in hospitals in Grangeville and Cottonwood and a brief time at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital. She also volunteered with the Quick Response Team in Craigmont for several years. Annie was involved in geriatric care for more than 20 years. She worked at the Clarkston Care Center in Clarkston for 12 years and another 10 years at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston.
Annie enjoyed sewing, yard work, minor carpentry and collecting sugar and creamers. She was also a great cook.
Annie was preceded in death by her eldest granddaughter, Jennifer Currin, in 2019; as well as late husband Leonard Berg; brother Mark; mother Marie; brother Delmar; and father Mark.
Annie is survived by her children, Teresa Lafeen and spouse Cary, Debra Key Lowry, Julia Libby and spouse Douglas, and Leonard Jr. “Buck” and spouse Chandra; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved companion, her cat, Millie.
No service will be held at this time but there may be a celebration of life at a later time.