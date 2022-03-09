Lawrence Tressler, 73, of Peck, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino.
Lawrence was born to Edna and Wilbert Tressler on Sept. 13, 1948, at Riverton, Wyo. The family moved to Lewiston and he attended school in the valley.
In 1966, Lawrence enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
After leaving the U.S. Army, he moved to Hawaii, meeting Beverly Mitchell. They were married in Lewiston and moved to La Center, Wash. The marriage ended in divorce and no children.
Lawrence moved back to Idaho to be close to family. He made home in Peck, where he lived with his loving pets, Bull and Sir Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepfather, Muriel Lyon; sister Catherine LeBeau; and brothers Timmy, Bobby and Wilbert Tressler. Lawrence is survived by sisters Edna Hayes (Joe), of Lenore, Yvonne Hall, of Lewiston, Terry Halbert (Rick), of Pomeroy; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremations has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.