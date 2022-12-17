Lawrence Stanley Booth

Lawrence (Larry) Booth, 80, was born in Kellogg, Idaho, May 15, 1942, to Kirk and Inez Booth.

Larry moved with his family to Coeur d’Alene in 1952, at age 10. He spent the rest of his school years in Coeur d’Alene. Larry joined the Army in 1960 and served three years. While in the army, he graduated 12th in his class at the NCO Academy in Bad Toelz, Germany. He then went on to attain the rank of Sergeant E-5. Larry served in France and took his discharge there to go to college and attend to business interests. This was also where he met and married Annette Jung, his first wife.