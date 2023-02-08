american flag

Lawrence “Larry” Ivan Brown was born April 23, 1945, in Hermiston, Ore., and passed away surrounded by family and friends Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Kamiah.

Margaret “Peggy” and Larry resided in Kamiah for almost 20 years, making many memories with friends and family. Larry joined the United States Navy on April 26, 1965, serving through 1968. He retired from the San Jose Mercury News after more than 27 years, was a Teamster, and was a loving husband to Margaret for more than 44 years and was a devoted father to Megan, who preceded him in death in 1998.

