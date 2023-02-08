Lawrence “Larry” Ivan Brown was born April 23, 1945, in Hermiston, Ore., and passed away surrounded by family and friends Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Kamiah.
Margaret “Peggy” and Larry resided in Kamiah for almost 20 years, making many memories with friends and family. Larry joined the United States Navy on April 26, 1965, serving through 1968. He retired from the San Jose Mercury News after more than 27 years, was a Teamster, and was a loving husband to Margaret for more than 44 years and was a devoted father to Megan, who preceded him in death in 1998.
In retirement, Larry enjoyed spending time with friends and family, rebuilding classic cars, cruising with the Clearwater Classic Car Club in his Barracuda, NASCAR races, traveling with Margaret in their motorhome, spending winters in Arizona with friends, and a good whiskey in his down time. He also proudly served as a Kamiah City Council member for three years under the mayorship of Dale Schneider.
Larry is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy,” of Kamiah; sister Ruth Peters, of Kamiah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Idaho, Oregon, California, South Dakota, Georgia, Texas and Indiana.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Kenneth E. and Oma J. Brown; brothers, Leslie, Meryle “Buck,” Gerald “Gary” Brown; sister Norma Brown; and daughter, Megan Alanna Brown.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Kamiah.
Larry’s ashes, along with the ashes of his daughter, Megan, will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D., at a later date in 2023.