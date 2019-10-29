Lawrence “Larry” Andrews was born Oct. 12, 1927, to Leslie and Doris (Cash) Andrews and passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Grangeville.
He met Eldora Alta Paul early in life and went on to make her his wife Dec. 3, 1945. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing.
Larry was a hard worker and most of his life he worked in the woods as a logger operating heavy equipment. In his younger years, Dad worked for Spencer Ranch and H & H Ranch.
He loved everything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He was quick witted and always had a story or a joke to tell.
He is survived by his children, Lila Reuter (Jeff White), Sharon Davis, Martha (Randy) Smith, Larry Glenn Andrews, Connie (Jim) Chadwick. He was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
At his request, there will be no services. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his honor.