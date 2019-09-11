On Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, Lawrence Joseph Swandic passed away in his sleep. He was 72.
Lary was born April 12, 1947, to Nettie and Bernard Swandic, in Baltimore. After graduating high school, Lary made his way to the Mont Alto Campus of Pennsylvania State University, where he met his lifelong friend and companion, Rochelle Troyano. He received his master’s degree from Penn State in forest resource management.
After graduation, Lary began his career in Orofino in 1974 with the Idaho Department of Lands, and remained there for many years until his retirement in 2009.
Lary met his former wife in Orofino and together they raised a son, Alexander Joseph Swandic (A.J.). Lary loved the Orofino area and participated in the sports of trap shooting and golf for many years, making many friends along the way. He was very active in the Orofino Gun Club.
In 2012, Lary and Rochelle moved onto their farm above Kendrick. Lary loved the farm and the many animals therein. Every day, he would say good morning to 30-some goats, a llama and numerous dogs. He felt that his time on the farm was a beautiful time in his life.
Lary was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sandra; and his son, A.J. He is survived by his sister, Nancy A. Swandic; and his brother, James R. Swandic.
Services for Lary will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Nature Conservancy or the Orofino Gun Club.