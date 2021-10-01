Lawrence George Helkey passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
George was born May 2, 1934, and grew up in Redondo Beach, Calif. He attended UCLA and served in the U.S. Army. While at UCLA he married Carole, the love of his life. George was a mechanical engineer working for many different industries, including Tillamook Cheese Factory and International Paper. He was a man of exceptional honesty and integrity. George’s church family was very dear to him. Our family would like to especially thank his dear friends Gerry Tripard, Ron Schwegel, Hager Meade and Dennis Whited for their faithful friendship.
George is predeceased by his parents Alice (Rice) and Laurence Helkey, stepfathers Robert Fogle and Victor Schmalfeldt, brothers Robert and Dean Fogle. He is survived by his sister, Bernice (Paul) Miller of Menifee, Calif., his wife of 65 years, Carole, of Corvallis, Ore., children Kirsten (Russ) Willis of Corvallis, Ore., Roger (Martha) Helkey of Santa Barbara, Calif., Joel (Arlene) Helkey of Pullman, grandchildren, Aaron, Jared, Mara, Daniel, Christopher, Benjamin, Matthew, Leo, Levi, Laura, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of George’s life will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wycliffe, Trinity Baptist Church or Asotin Round Table.