LaVonne “Vonnie” Marie Richardson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
She was born to Frank and Mary Kambitsch on July 18, 1932, in Moscow. She grew up on the family farm near Genesee. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Dick Goedde, and her brother Orrin (Mary) Kambitsch. Vonnie loved helping her father outside, milking cows and driving the grain truck during harvest. She told wonderful stories about mischief-making during and after her high school days with her friends Theresa, Betty and Mae. She married Jerry Richardson on Oct. 4, 1952.
Vonnie and Jerry made countless friends over the years. After Jerry was discharged from the U.S. Army, they resided mainly in Lewiston, where daughters Deneen and Donna were born. In 1966, the family moved to Spokane, and continued to expand their large circle of friends. Vonnie was always there to welcome Deneen and Donna home from school, and was always the room mother who provided the best treats. She provided love and support for anyone needing comfort. She was a wonderful hostess and could often be found serving her guests scrambled eggs at 2 a.m. Vonnie was very active in the Altar Society for the Spokane Valley St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She had a talent for organization and could manage any activity to ensure success. She found great joy in all things related to Christmas: Her decorations and candy were legendary. Although she would never acknowledge either, she was a great cook and an expert manager/caretaker for all family-related activities. In 1996, Vonnie and Jerry retired and moved back to Lewiston to be closer to family and old friends.
More than anything, she loved her girls with complete devotion.
Vonnie is survived by Donna (Robert Jackson), and Deneen (Russ VanDevanter), granddaughter Katie Postlewait, and great-granddaughter Mirren, and grandson Kyle (and Ayako) Postlewait. She dearly loved her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Because of weather conditions, COVID issues and the holidays, no services are planned. Please remember Vonnie when you share Christmas cheer with your loved ones. Online tributes may be made at holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane.