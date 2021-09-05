LaVonne Skidmore passed away at Life Care Center of Lewiston in the morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, with family by her side.
She was born July 14, 1931, to Carl and Elizabeth Brotnov of Clearwater. She married George Skidmore and continued to live in Clearwater, along with her many pets. She was a lifelong member of the Clearwater Baptist Church and the Clearwater Grange.
Mr. Skidmore passed away in 1994, and LaVonne then followed her son and daughter-in-law as they shared their homes in Sacramento, Calif., then Dallas and finally Riverbank, Calif. After those adventures, she was happy to settle closer to familiar surroundings at Haven of Rest Assisted Living in Kamiah until its closing, then to Life Care Center in Lewiston.
LaVonne is survived by her son, Monte (Debbie) of Uniontown; grandchildren, David and Keisha Brotnov of Oldsmar, Fla., Jon (Amber) Brotnov, Lisa (Trace) Hoskins and Michael (Shiery Ann) Brotnov, all of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; nephew, Mark Miller of Loomis, Calif.; as well as many cousins. LaVonne adored her eight great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at the Clearwater Cemetery at a later date. We wish to convey our sincerest gratitude to Dot Bailey at Haven of Rest, along with the staff of Life Care Center for their loving care of Mom.