LaVira Maria Dickinson was born Oct. 17, 1938, to her recently widowed mother, Cornelia, in Pampa, Texas. Her father, Otto “Dick” Dickinson, had died in the Pampa oil fields.
She was brought to Pullman by her mother and grandmother, Florence Hunter, in 1941. Soon, Cornelia met and married Clyde Germain, of Pullman, who adopted LaVira Maria. She went to school in Pullman and graduated in 1956. She took nurses training at St. Luke’s Hospital in Spokane and took care of wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War. She worked as a nurse in Jacksonville, Fla., for many years.
LaVira Maria passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla.
She leaves siblings Robert (Caroline) Germain, of Pullman, Gayle Gutierrez, of San Lorenzo, Calif., and David (Dorothy) Germain, of Spokane, and many nieces and nephews.
A big thank you to Shellie Jacobs of Florida for caring for her the last few years. A burial will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Pullman Cemetery.