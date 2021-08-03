After a four year battle with an aggressive melanoma, our precious dad, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Laverne Sharp was born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Thornton, Wash. His parents were Howard Lester Sharp and Roxie Roberts Sharp.
In l936, Laverne attended first grade at the school in Steptoe, Wash., which is still operating today. The family moved to LaCrosse, Wash., in 1937 where Laverne attended second through fifth grades. The family then moved to Garfield in 1941, where Laverne attended sixth grade. He graduated from Garfield High School on May 24, 1949.
Laverne loved sports. He played baseball, basketball and football, although baseball and basketball were his favorite sports. Laverne was on the basketball team in 1945, when they won the countywide basketball championship. While living in Garfield he worked at the local grocery store and drove harvest wheat truck for the John Elder family.
During his years in Garfield, Laverne’s family started attending the First Baptist Church in Colfax. It is during that time that he met his sweetheart, Maryann Kramlich, daughter of William and Annette Kramlich, of Colfax. Their romance continued through their high school years, and in 1951 they were engaged to be married. Unfortunately, Uncle Sam had a different plan, and their marriage had to be delayed.
In November of 1951, Laverne reported to Fort Lewis and went on to Camp Roberts in California for basic training and later to Camp Cook, Calif., for advanced training. After completion of training, he shipped out for Japan and on to Korea where he was assigned as a gunner on a 60 Mortar Artillery Weapon and experienced heavy combat. He later transferred to the Company Office as a company clerk and assistant administrator. His job included identifying and reporting on all KIA (killed in action) and WIA (wounded in action). He was discharged from the U.S. Army on Dec. 2, 1953.
After being apart for two years, he married his sweetheart, Maryann Kramlich, on Dec. 17, 1953, at the First Baptist Church in Colfax, and they were married for 63 years. They had two children, Kenneth Douglas Sharp and Kathryn Dianne Sharp. They lived in Pullman for a short time where Laverne worked at J.C. Penney. The couple then moved back to Colfax, and soon after Laverne hired on with the Washington State Department of Transportation at the Colfax shop. Later he became lead tech and worked out of the Pullman office shop. He retired in 1982 after 28 years of service. After retiring from the State Department of Transportation, Laverne hired on as a bus driver for the Colfax School District. He took many trips with the band, the sports teams and field trips. He loved the kids and staff and was proud to be present to cheer on the Colfax Bulldogs at sporting events as well. He retired after driving 18 years.
Laverne liked to stay active. During the summers, he drove harvest wheat truck for several area farmers including the late Ernie Schultz family farm.
Laverne was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Colfax. He served as a deacon, a trustee, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir. He loved the Lord very much and made sure that his life reflected the love of Christ to those around him.
Laverne was active in the Colfax community. He coached the summer varsity boy’s baseball team and won the Whitman County baseball championship two years in a row. He then coached Pony League so he could coach and spend more time with his son, Ken.
Laverne was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann Sharp, of Colfax; son, the Rev. Ken Sharp, of Nashville Tenn.; brother, Jerry Sharp of Oakesdale, Wash.; and his parents, Howard and Roxie Sharp, of Garfield.
Surviving family: daughter, Mrs. Kathryn D. Russ, and son-in-law Michael G. Russ; four grandchildren, Michael K. Sharp of Nashville, Derrick McDonald of Rockvale, Tenn., Hannah McDonald of Rockvale and Haley Stanley of Rockvale; daughter-in-law, Tammy Sharp of Rockvale; sisters-in-law, June Sharp, Virginia Huber, Iris Kramlich and Violet Kramlich; and brother-in-law, John Huber.
The family requests that memorials be given to the Union Gospel Mission or to the First Baptist Church, Colfax. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Colfax. A graveside service will follow at the Colfax Cemetery. The online guestbook is at bruningfuneralhome.com. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family.