Laurine Nightingale passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Laurine was born March 26, 1934, in Clarkston as Selma Laurine, and was adopted by James and Melvina (Tiedeman) Skelton. There she joined an older brother, James.
Laurine spent her life on the Camas Prairie and would have had it no other way. She graduated from Reubens High School in 1952 as a proud Demon. She excelled in sports at school, and later in life would gladly spend her time with children and grandchildren, showing them the finer points of the games.
Jesse Burton Nightingale entered into her life, and they were married Aug. 26, 1953. Four children came from the union: Steve, Cathy, Dave and Sherri. Many of her children’s friends passed through the household and were warmly welcomed. Laurine and Jesse made sure no one went away hungry.
Laurine was active in many areas. She was a Lewis County commissioner for 20 years and cooked at both the Reubens and Highland schools. She volunteered much of her time, ranging from driving swim bus when her children were young to years of service at the Reubens Sausage Feed, Reubens Community Club, helping with the Craigmont blood drives, the census surveys and in her later years, the Prairie Community Library.
She was a true farmer’s wife and kept the harvest crews well fed and loved to drive grain truck. Laurine kept the household running while Jesse was seeding, harvesting, haying and working summer fallow. She would get up early to make pancakes, eggs and bacon for Jesse and Jack, so they could start their day the right way. After the men went to the field, she was cleaning up breakfast dishes while already starting to prepare a four-course meal to take out to the field for lunch. Once lunch was over, she would head back home to clean up lunch dishes and start preparing for the dinner meal. She somehow managed to keep the laundry caught up, tend to the garden and always have canned and pickled goods to feed her family while keeping the house clean and raising four active children. She was the main discipliner for the kids, and they knew they were in real trouble when they heard “just wait until your father gets home.” The children grew up not having much but still never went without.
She was not one to be idle. She and Jesse considered it a privilege to take care of the grandchildren. There are many wonderful memories for them. She was affectionately known as “Granny” to most. She was passionate about her politics and loved people in general. Fishing, camping and RZR riding were high on her list of fun things to do. After Jesse passed, Laurine made some great friends in Cottonwood, and she would treasure their days out and about.
Laurine was predeceased by her husband Jesse in 2003. Also preceding her were her parents Bud and Lena, her brother and his wife James and Laura (Scott) Skelton, in-laws Nita and Clifford Roberts, Belle and Bob Thomason and Jack Nightingale.
Surviving are her children, Steve and Cindy (Woods) Nightingale, Cathy Nightingale, Dave and Lisa (Uhlorn) Nightingale and Sherri Nightingale; grandchildren JW and Jen Nightingale, Shane and Angie Nightingale, Eli and Kelsey Nightingale, Lucas Johnson, Gabe and Sarah Johnson, Jesse Johnson and Seth Morton; great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Grayson Nightingale, Brady Moore and Stevie and Brooks Nightingale and Ryder and Della Nightingale; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Craigmont City Park at 3 p.m. with a meal following at the Craigmont Legion Hall. Please direct any memorials to the Craigmont Quick Response or the Prairie Community Library. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.