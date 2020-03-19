Laureen Inez Poesy

A memorial service for Laureen Poesy, 75, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse. Pastor Kathy Lee Kramer will officiate at the service.
Laureen passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from age-related causes.
She was born July 9, 1944, at Clayton, N.M., to Lauren and Inez (Saunders) Dacy. She was raised in New Mexico, attended schools in Farley, N.M., and graduated from Farley High School in 1962. Laureen married Clarence Poesy at Coeur d’Alene in 1963, and the couple made their home at Potlatch where they raised their four children. The couple later divorced.
Laureen met Don Berg in Potlatch, and he has been her companion for the past 30 years. He survives her at their Potlatch home.
Laureen started working as a secretary at Washington State University in Pullman in the 1980s and worked there until retiring in 2010.
She loved to read, enjoyed yard sales and auctions, and was a collector of paperweights. Laureen especially enjoyed the Christmas holidays.
Survivors include her companion, Don Berg, of Potlatch; two sons, Russell Poesy and his wife, Cathi, of Potlatch, Randy Poesy and his wife, Marnie, of Princeton; daughter Gail Drelicharz and her husband, Al, of Bellevue, Neb.; her sister, Marilyn (Charlie) Oney, of Clayton; two grandchildren, Nadia (Jason) Elder and Logan Poesy; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Rod Poesy; and a granddaughter, Brittany Poesy.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance and Fire Department, P.O. Box 64, Potlatch, ID 83855.
