Laura “Ruth” Guest, 91, of Clarkston, passed on to her heavenly home Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born Aug. 18, 1928, and raised in Spokane by George and Carmen Stanley, who had adopted her at an early age.
Ruth met Dale Guest at a roller skating rink in Spokane. That encounter led to a Dec. 31, 1948, wedding that lasted for more than 71 years.
Ruth worked for a telephone company in Spokane for many years and then worked for the Cheney School District as a cook up until her retirement. The majority of Ruth and Dale’s inseparable married life was spent in Spokane. They lived in Clarkston for the last 14 years. For much of their latter life, they spent their winters in Arizona, developing many friendships along the way. An avid golfer and bowler, Ruth was proud of being able to have participated in the Seniors National Bowling Tournament in Colorado.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and a son, George. She is survived by her husband, Dale; son Brian (Sheila); and four grandchildren, Shawn, Jennifer, Brendon and Johanna.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Blessed Hope Assembly of God Church, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Memorials may be given to the church in her name.