Laura Rosetta Storrs

Mom gained her heavenly wings Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, due to complications of COVID-19-induced pneumonia. She and Dad are now roller-skating through heaven together.
She was born May, 31, 1940. Mom and Dad met roller-skating when they were 14 and had to wait until Mom was 16 to go on an actual date. They married June 5, 1959, at the young age of 19.
They enjoyed competition roller-skating, couples bowling league, Dad’s softball teams and having us all join them on weekends out of town. Mom was a stay-at-home housewife and mom. She loved working in her gardens and canning the fresh fruits and vegetables. Mom loved to cook and entertain in her home. She loved to paint, whether it was oils or watercolors, and her home was her blank canvas to create a warm and welcoming environment. Mom was a looker in her day, and took pride in keeping up her appearance. She had a love for singing, playing the piano and organ. She spent many years volunteering at church, serving meals, decorating for the holidays and serving as a greeter. Chinese for dinner after church was the treat of the week. She had a passion for baking wedding cakes and trying new techniques with each design. And, if you are missing an ingredient, just use applesauce.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Floyd) Countryman, Lenea (Pat) Holman, Pam (Randy) Pfohl, Brenda (John) Cook and Malinda Massey; their son Matthew Storrs; eight grandchildren; 9 1/3 great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews, with a special note of Scott Storrs who was always checking in on Mom and Dad over the years.
We will all miss you Mom, and yes, “We’ll meet you in heaven, all of us … .”
Please join us for an open house to celebrate her life from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at 1425 Eighth St., Clarkston.