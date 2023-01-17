Laura Adams Heaton, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and June Adams, of Orofino.
Laura was born Dec. 13, 1946, at the Orofino Hospital. She graduated from Orofino High School in 1965. After high school, she attended nursing school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
She married Michael Heaton on Oct. 22, 1966. They had two boys, Jeffrey and Scott Heaton. In Orofino, Laura was a wonderful wife and mother. She worked as a bank teller and in the office at Goffinet and Clack. Mike and Laura moved to Clarkston in 1996 and worked at Lower Granite Dam as a material handler.
After retirement, they traveled as snowbirds from Clarkston to Quartzsite, Ariz. Laura loved to paint, sew and make gorgeous hand-stitched quilts. In Quartzsite, Mike and Laura discovered the joy of owning a UTV. While riding, Laura’s head was always turning. She enjoyed the beautiful cactus flowers and the desert architectural features, which were a constant source of wonderment.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Mike, of 57 years, and two sons, Jeff and Scott. They have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also two siblings, David Adams and Susan Gorton.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow from 3-6 p.m. at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.