Laura Adams Heaton, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and June Adams or Orofino.

Laura was born Dec. 13, 1946, at the Orofino Hospital. She graduated from Orofino High School in 1965. After high school, she attended nursing school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.